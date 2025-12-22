Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeFort Collins

Actions

Fort Collins police investigating deadly shooting Sunday night

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 22, 7am
Fort Collins Police Services
Posted
and last updated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A deadly shooting Sunday night in a neighborhood off E. Harmony Road and S. Timberline is under investigation, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to Battlecreek Drive where they found one person with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Fort Collins police identified a suspect and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. However, the shooting remains under investigation and Fort Collins police warned there would be heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they collect evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Detective RJ Tuttle at 970-416-2575.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now