Fort Collins police investigating deadly shooting Sunday night

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A deadly shooting Sunday night in a neighborhood off E. Harmony Road and S. Timberline is under investigation, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to Battlecreek Drive where they found one person with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Fort Collins police identified a suspect and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. However, the shooting remains under investigation and Fort Collins police warned there would be heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they collect evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Detective RJ Tuttle at 970-416-2575.