Fort Collins police arrest 18-year-old in connection with May 2024 home invasion, assault

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a neighbor's apartment in May 2024 and demanding that she confess while he assaulted her.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:45 a.m. on May 4, 2024, about a possible disturbance at the Brookview Apartments in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers arrived and learned that an unknown male entered an apartment and assaulted a woman inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Limited details were known at the time of the initial release. Six months later, Fort Collins police released more information to the media on Nov. 12, 2024.

In the second release, Fort Collins police described the woman as a "dedicated healthcare worker who has spent her life caring for others." According to the department, the victim was asleep in her second-floor apartment when a masked man entered the apartment through her balcony and assaulted her. Police said the male questioned the victim about "how she had sinned and demanded she confess" during the assault.

The male took off after neighbors tried to intervene.

In January, investigators received a tip from a community member who reported an "encounter" with a male living at the Brookview Apartments. The concerned citizen believed the male could be connected to the assault based on their interaction, according to police.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a separate apartment at the Brookview Apartments and recovered "evidence linking the suspect to the incident." Fort Collins police did not disclose what evidence was located.

The department identified the suspect as Ethan Campbell, 18. He was taken into custody on Thursday at Fort Collins High School without incident, according to police.

Campbell was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree (Class 2 felony), first-degree assault (Class 3 felony), and first-degree burglary (Class 3 felony). He also faces a crime of violence sentence enhancer.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is our highest priority, and we are committed to holding those who commit violent acts accountable. This arrest is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our detectives who worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend this suspect, and we will continue to support the victim however we can as the case moves through the justice system,” said Lieutenant Adam Ruehlen in a statement. “We are extremely grateful to the community member who came forward with crucial information. Their courage and willingness to speak up played a vital role in this investigation, reminding us that even the smallest tip can be the key to solving a case. We also want to thank our media partners at the Coloradoan and CBS 4 for sharing the victim’s story, which ultimately led to the arrest of this suspect. This partnership highlights the vital role our community and media play in helping us keep Fort Collins safe.”

Even though he was a juvenile at the time of the incident, Fort Collins police said Campbell will be charged as an adult "due to the severity of the crime." He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a $750,000 cash bond.

Investigators determined that Campbell and the victim did not have a personal relationship. The two, however, did live in the same apartment complex.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.