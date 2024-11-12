Fort Collins police seeks tips in May assault in which suspect demanded victim ‘confess’ for her sins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are once again asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who remains at-large following a home invasion and assault from earlier this year.

The crime happened May 4 at the Brookview Apartments, located on E. Stuart St. near the intersection with S. Lemay Ave., according to police.

The victim, “a dedicated healthcare worker who has spent her life caring for others,” was asleep in her apartment when a masked man broke into her home through the woman’s balcony and assaulted her, a news release states.

“During the assault, the suspect questioned the victim about how she had sinned and demanded she confess,” investigators said, adding the suspect fled the apartment after neighbors tried to intervene. “Despite significant investigative efforts, the masked man remains unidentified.”

While thanking residents for the tips they have received, police said Tuesday they continue to seek the community’s help.

“If you live, work, or frequent our area, specifically the Brookview Apartments at 1200 East Stuart Street, you may have information valuable to the investigation,” a spokesperson with the police department said. “Regardless of how insignificant you think your information may be or whether you think we already are aware of it, we encourage you to contact us. It is not too late to come forward.”

Fort Collins police have set up a dedicated phone line and email address where people with tips can share any information that could lead to an arrest. That number is (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

The suspect was only identified as a masked man with a slender build.