Fort Collins man accused of masturbating outside local businesses sentenced to 4 years of incarceration

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man who faced three dozen charges, including 14 counts of indecent exposure, was sentenced Friday to four years of incarceration after pleading guilty to three counts, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

Stephen Masalta initially faced 36 charges, including:



Indecent exposure (misdemeanor) - 14 counts

Attempted indecent exposure (misdemeanor) - 2 counts

Attempted unlawful sexual contact (misdemeanor) - 4 counts

Attempted sexual assault on a child (felony) - 16 counts

Masalta, 33, was arrested for 14 counts of indecent exposure in February for allegedly masturbating outside of several local businesses. During that investigation, detectives searched several digital devices and found "videos of other criminal acts," according to the DA's office.

Fort Collins Fort Collins man accused of masturbating outside several local businesses Sydney Isenberg

One of those videos reportedly showed Masalta ejaculating on bakery items while he was an employee at Safeway. The district attorney's office said detectives were able to locate and notify all impacted victims.

In September, Masalta pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault on a child (Class 5 felony) and two counts of indecent exposure (misdemeanor). He was sentenced Friday to three years in prison after serving one year in the Larimer County Jail.

As part of an agreement, once released, Masalta must register as a sex offender in Colorado. He also is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and is prohibited from having unsupervised internet access, according to the DA's office.

In its announcement Friday, the DA's office acknowledged that the case "had a great impact on the community as a whole and its unprecedented mark on the victims" but admitted that "this is a case where the resolution cannot fully encompass the depravity of Mr. Masalta's crimes."

Fort Collins Man ejaculated on food while employed at Fort Collins Safeway, police chief says Sydney Isenberg

According to the 8th Judicial DA's Office, Colorado law does not allow sentences for multiple misdemeanor charges to run consecutively. Under the agreement, Masalta will serve the maximum amount of time for the two misdemeanor charges. He was also sentenced to the maximum sentence for the felony charge, the DA's office said.

"Beyond that, there is a significant gap within the current state of the law that prevents holding Mr. Masalta accountable for how severe his actions were," the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office wrote in its release.

Fort Collins Police Services Assistant Chief issued a statement, saying, “I understand that this sentencing may not align with public expectation, and I share the view that this man’s actions were unimaginable. Unfortunately, things don’t always unfold the way we hope. Hearing about today’s sentencing won’t likely repair the trauma Masalta imposed on his victims, and I trust they are supported by family, friends, and resources available as they navigate the emotions that may arise. This case required countless hours of investigation and evidence review, and I am deeply grateful to all the detectives, officers, and staff who dedicated their time and effort to this important work.“

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin expressed similar sentiments in his statement.

“The depravity of Mr. Masalta’s actions cannot be understated. His actions were shocking and left a considerable mark on our community,” said DA McLaughlin in a statement. “Everyone who worked on this case, detectives, officers, victim advocates, and multiple members of our team, worked incredibly hard and I am grateful for their dedication. Ultimately, we worked creatively within the law to maximize the length we could ensure the public would be safe from Mr. Masalta. Simply put, his actions were so horrific that our current law has not contemplated it, and I hope that we can work with the legislature to ensure crimes like this will be fully covered by the law in the future.”