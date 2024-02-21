Fort Collins man accused of masturbating outside several local businesses

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man faces 14 counts of indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating outside of several local businesses.

The Fort Collins Police Department said the investigation began in July 2023 when the department received multiple reports of a person who was masturbating outside businesses in view of employees. Fort Collins police said many of the incidents happened at coffee shops. In at least one case, the victim was a juvenile, according to the department.

Investigators identified Stephen Masalta, 32, as the suspect. Authorities executed a search warrant at his home Tuesday morning.

Masalta was arrested for 14 counts of indecent exposure (Class 1 misdemeanor) and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

“These brazen criminal acts are deeply troubling for both the community and Fort Collins Police. I’m grateful for the dedicated work that our teams did to identify and apprehend this suspect,” said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Adam McCambridge, who oversees the Special Operations Division of the Fort Collins Police Department.

Fort Collins police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dalton Brown at 970-416-2825.