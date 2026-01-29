Fort Collins ice rinks closes Thursday after Zamboni driver dies in crash on Tuesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Zamboni driver died in a crash at the Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) ice rink on Tuesday, according to the City of Fort Collins.

The EPIC ice rink is closed Thursday in response.

“We remain committed to the safety and security of City staff and every member of our community,” City Manager Kelly DiMartino said. “This pause in our ice rink operations is out of an abundance of caution, to allow for staff support, and to provide time and space to understand the circumstances surrounding the event.”

Around noon on Tuesday, the City of Fort Collins said the Zamboni driver backed into a partially open overhead door, sustaining injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

No other EPIC staff or visitors were injured, according to the city.

DiMartino said a review is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the Zamboni driver's death and EPIC safety protocol.

The City of Fort Collins said it's not releasing the driver's name at this time, amid the ongoing investigation into what happened and out of respect for his family and fellow staff.