Fort Collins construction project to close East Trilby road for months

FORT COLLINS — The City of Fort Collins is starting a culvert replacement project that will have an impact on drivers. Starting March 16, E. Trilby Road will close to address a failing structure beneath the road.

Construction will impact E. Trilby Road between Saint Thomas Drive and Southridge Greens Boulevard — located between S. Lemay Avenue and S. Timberline Road — from March 16 through July 2026.

This $2.1 million infrastructure investment will replace the aging culvert beneath Trilby where it crosses Fossil Creek. According to the city, the upgrade will improve drainage performance, protect the roadway and support long-term transportation reliability in the area.

The city says traffic on Trilby between Lemay and Timberline should use Harmony Road or Carpenter Road (State Highway 392) for east-west travel during the closure.

The Power Trail and Fossil Creek Trail, near the construction area, will remain open throughout the project.

Construction is expected to continue through July 2026 with weather permitting.

You can find the latest information on closures on the city’s website.