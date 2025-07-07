Closure of Trilby Road in Ft Collins will affect more than just commuters

FORT COLLINS — A new road construction project in Ft Collins started this morning and it will affect more than just commuters. This new detour around the southernmost major east-west arterial in Fort Collins will be in place for the rest of the summer and for most of the upcoming school year.

I was contacted by one of the bus drivers for the Poudre School District and he tells me this closure could cause a significant re-routing of the buses. Their South Bus Facility that doubles as the City of Fort Collins' Transfort facility, is located just east of College Ave and there will be limited access in that construction area as the city reconstructs and improves the intersection of College and Trilby.

I was told the bus drivers that need to drive College Avenue south of Harmony and/or access any neighborhoods in the area will likely need to get to and leave the South Bus Facility much earlier so they can stay on schedule. I’m told while the closure of Trilby at College should make for easier left turns leaving the South Bus Facility onto eastbound Trilby because of little-to-no traffic coming from College on eastbound Trilby, that will be tempered by much more crowded intersections on Lemay at Harmony to the north and on Lemay at Carpenter to the south.

Because Trilby Road will be fully closed to traffic at College Avenue the city plans to detour all cross traffic on Trilby to Harmony Road via Shields or Lemay. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open on College during this closure of Trilby.

The City of Ft Collins says the rebuilt intersection will include:



Two left-turn lanes from College Avenue onto Trilby Road

Right-turn lanes in all directions

A wider Trilby Road approach to College Avenue from both the east and west

The city says these improvements will make the intersection safer and more efficient for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists as traffic in the area continues to grow. For more information about the reconstruction of the intersection including detour maps, visit fcgov.com/CollegeTrilby.

