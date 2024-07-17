Forest ranger cabins opening for rental reservations near Redfeather Lakes in Roosevelt National Forest

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Forest ranger cabins will be available to rent in the Roosevelt National Forest near Redfeather Lakes, the USDA Forest Service announced Tuesday.

The Redfeather Assistant Ranger Cabin will be available for public reservations, beginning Thursday. It's part of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District, which sits at 8,200 feet in elevation. The Redfeather Assistant Ranger Cabin can host up to six people. There is one queen bed in one bedroom and two twin beds in the other.

USDA Forest Service

The Redfeather Ranger Cabin could be available for reservations as soon as next year. It's a three-room log cabin that could fit up to eight people as it has eight twin beds and seating for eight people in the dining room.

USA Forest Service

"These new cabin rentals provide increased visitor opportunities in an area that sees an abundance of camping, as well as increased staffing to address operations and maintenance needs and enhance customer service," the USDA Forest Service said in its Tuesday announcement.

Redfeather Ranger Station, where both cabins are located, is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the USDA Forest Service. The Civilian Conservation Corps built it in 1937.

Both ranger cabins have a fully-equipped kitchen, propane heat and restrooms with running water, a shower and toilets that flush. But guests must bring their own linens, bedding, pillows, towels and toiletries.

The cabins are located nearby Dowdy Lake, where visitors can canoe, paddle board and fish, among other things.

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District has another cabin called Stub Creek that's available to rent later this summer. It has a two-night stay minimum.

