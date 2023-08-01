Colorado business owner awarded $10,000 and Disney World trip on GMA Tuesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado business owner got a big surprise on Good Morning America Tuesday. GMA awarded Laura Christian, the founder of All Star Cleaning Services in Fort Collins, a $10,000 check and trip to Disney World live on air.

GMA reached out about the business for a segment called "small business, big impact."

When some of Christian's employees heard the GMA producer's voicemail, at first they thought it was a scam.

But the GMA team persevered and kept emailing All Star Cleaning Services until Christian and her employees realized it was the real deal.

All Star Cleaning Services was chosen for the segment because Christian and her company donate services to a variety of good causes, including families with a pediatric cancer patient.

Laura knows what that experience is like firsthand. Her own daughter, Juno, was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Juno is in remission, but Laura wanted to support others going through it now.

"I met so many moms that were leaving their kids at the hospital to run home for a couple hours at a time so that they can make the house safe for their kids to come home. So we will do a full deep clean before they come back from the hospital for any child in our community who is diagnosed," Laura said.

On the company's website, Laura explains in greater detail her life path that led her to start her own business.

"5 years before starting All Star Cleaning Services of Fort Collins, I was pregnant and homeless with little familial support. After spending my teenage years bouncing around between foster homes, group homes, etc., I found myself at the Fort Collins Mission, 18 years old, 5 months pregnant, and with a deep understanding that I would need to create my own future from there," Laura wrote on the company website.

And Christian now employs more than 70 people, providing health, dental and vision insurance, a company-matching 401K and up to three weeks paid time off.

The company also offers to clean Fort Collins nonprofits for free, including the Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center.

Not only that, but All Star Cleaning Services also donates gift certificates to an average 40 silent auctions per year, according to the company website.

During Tuesday's segment, GMA partnered with Clorox to gift $10,000 to All Star Cleaning Services during the segment Tuesday.

But it got even better when GMA announced the Laura and her family would get a free trip to Disney World.

Laura said she was completely surprised, and her husband said their daughter is thrilled about their future trip to the "happiest place on Earth."