CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 15-year-old last seen in Fort Collins

Teenage girl may be experiencing mental health crisis, law enforcement says
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 18, 2024
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Collins.

Alecia Naomi Sandlian, 15, was last seen near the intersection of E Vine Drive and N Timberline Road in Fort Collins during the early morning hours Monday.

"She may be experiencing a mental health crisis and law enforcement is concerned for her safety," the CBI said in its Missing Indigenous Person Alert.

Sandlian is affiliated with the Seminole tribe. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Sandlian has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has both her ears and nose pierced, according to the CBI. She also has a mole on her face, the Missing Indigenous Person Alert described.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or anyone who has see her is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

