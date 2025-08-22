Carbon dioxide spill temporarily closes Downtown Transit Center in Fort Collins Friday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A carbon dioxide spill temporarily closed the Downtown Transit Center in Fort Collins on Friday morning, Poudre Fire Authority said.

The Poudre Fire hazmat team was called to the building off N. College Avenue and Jefferson Street around 10:48 a.m. Friday.

The Downtown Transit Center and surrounding buildings were evacuated, Poudre Fire said. However, evacuation orders were lifted a short time later though around 11:14 a.m., according to Poudre Fire. There were no injuries reported in the carbon dioxide spill.

The Downtown Transit Center's parking lot was taped off for approximately a half an hour, Poudre Fire advised, but buses remained in operation.

In the videos Poudre Fire posted to social media, firefighters are visible in front of a Green CO2 Systems truck breaking up the large chunks of frozen carbon dioxide (essentially dry ice) into smaller pieces so it could quickly evaporate. Poudre Fire said crews would escort the vehicle back to its facility.

Crews remain on the scene monitoring the air quality and have begun cleanup of a carbon dioxide spill. The parking lot is taped off. Continue to look to @RideTransfort for updates about bus service. Buses are currently operating.

Green CO2 Systems uses ZERO-VENT Bulk CO2 Delivery and Storage systems to prevent tons of Carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere, according to the website.

Poudre Fire said crews monitored the air quality following the spill and determined levels are within safe levels, although slightly elevated.