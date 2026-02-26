Bill calling for CSU to follow local ordinances for signage and noise has first hearing Thursday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — State lawmakers will discuss Thursday if Colorado State University has to follow local ordinances when it comes to electronic billboards and noise on campus.

A bill at the Colorado Capitol is bringing attention to community concerns about the university's signage and noise.

One of the sponsors, Colorado State Senator Cathy Kipp, D-District 14, said she has received several emails about community concerns.

Since CSU is on state-owned property, the City of Fort Collins has no jurisdiction over it and the university does not have to follow local municipal ordinances.

“We've had really strict billboard ordinances for the last 50 years, since 1971 we’re like, this isn't okay. This is why we live in Fort Collins. We have our beautiful tree lined streets. We don't like this,” Kipp said. "The people in my community are angry about this. They like, Well, why don't they have to follow the rules that the rest of us have to follow? They're in the middle of our town."

Kipp said with the billboards and noise impacting people off campus, the university should have to follow the local ordinances in place.

“If you can see the sign from off campus, because they're clearly advertising to my community, and if you can hear the noise off campus, because people a mile and a half away are complaining to me about the noise, right? Then you need to follow the local ordinance jurisdiction, so the city or the county that you're in, and that city or county can ground to waiver,” Kipp explained.

A nearby resident, Michael Werner, who has lived in the area for about 15 years, echoed similar sentiments.

“Nowhere else in Fort Collins do we have obnoxious bright billboards like this,” Werner said. “It's particularly dangerous around five o'clock when all the students are coming across campus and bicycles and scooters and all when a big red ad pops up and distracts you, I'm afraid I'm going to hit a kid."

Werner suggested they tone down the bright colors and make them more informational about CSU. He also mentioned the noise aspect of the bill, citing some of his experiences.

"When campus stadium was built seven years ago, we were promised that CSU would be good neighbors and respect the light and noise from the from the stadium," Werner said. “This year, they've started using a giant loud train horn in the third quarter of football games. Allegedly, it inspires the crowd.”

CSU said it's been in conversation with Senator Kipp about the noise and sign legislation and has “sought for months” to reach a compromise.

The university said the signage is “part of a plan designed to enhance campus communication and generate revenue dedicated to safety improvements.”

Both Kipp and Werner shared their confusion on how the signage adds to safety.

“99% of the material on the sign is commercial advertising,” Werner said.

The university added if this legislation passed, it "would set a concerning precedent for the management of state lands throughout Colorado. In addition, the measure would have significant negative economic impact on the Northern Colorado region, potentially diminish cherished and time-honored campus traditions, and erode the public safety infrastructure the campus has put in place to support students and the broader community.”

The university has paused any additional signage installations while it reviews community input and consider next steps with their partner Street Media.

“Personally, I would like them to take them down, but since they're already built, I would like them to do a better job of cooperating with the community," Werner said.

A hearing for the bill is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Though Werner will not be in attendance to testify, he has submitted written testimony to the committee “outlining my embarrassment and our concerns that CSU isn't being a good neighbor.”