2 people found dead inside storm drain tunnel in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The bodies of two people were discovered in a storm drain tunnel in Fort Collins early Monday morning.

According to Fort Collins police, the two unhoused people were found inside a tent at around 3:30 a.m in the tunnel under College Avenue.

Police believe the two people accessed the tunnel after “crawling under safety gates at the opening,” according to a news release.

Police said the two people were previously contacted about available resources by the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE) team.

“Our city is committed to safeguarding the public, which is why safety barriers and access restrictions like the ones at the tunnel are in place. These measures are designed to protect against both known and unforeseen hazards,” said FCPS Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Kristy Volesky, in the release. “We are sorry for the loss of these two and urge everyone to respect these barriers, remembering that there are shelter resources available throughout the city — there is no need to risk your safety by seeking outdoor shelter in the winter elements.”

The cause of death and identifications of the two people will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.