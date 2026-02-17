Following Denver7 | Your Voice, it was an open mic day inside the Edgewater Public Market

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A few days after Denver7 | Your Voice highlighted stories and issues impacting the Edgewater community, we wanted to find out what residents still had to say about their community.

Denver7's Mike Castellucci went to the Edgewater Public Market Monday, to hear directly from residents about what they call "a small community with a big heart."

Inside we found people like Becky, who was knitting, and Emily, who was working on floral bouquets. We also stumbled upon Kaiya, who was getting work done on her lunch hour.

They are all strangers to each other, but are all woven together in the Edgewater community.

And instead of having them walk up to my open mic, I brought the mic to them, and talked about everything.

Two Lindas walked into the Edgewater Public Market because they had never been there. They graduated high school together, lived their separate lives and then re-connected after their 50th high School reunion.

From knitting in one corner of the Edgewater Public Market at the Tangled Ball, to a work lunch, musician Kaiya Hope told Denver7 she finds herself here four times a week.

What she didn't plan on was meeting someone from the market who could help her book a performance here.

"When I moved to Denver, I had a plan to make an album," Kaiya said. "I’d been hoping for a while to play here and I have to figure out who’s in charge but I’d definitely do an open mic here."

She didn’t know that OUR open mic would turn into a meeting with the person who could help book her.

As Kaiya walked back to her table, she said, "I think that was a business transaction, another win, Mike, for independent musicians."

The Edgwater community is like the knitting circle here — tight like a ball of yarn that feels like family.