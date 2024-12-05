Federal Heights plans to target speeders, red light violators in the new year

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Federal Heights plans to tackle speeding across the city in the new year.

City leaders told Denver7 they hope to install four speed cameras and two red light cameras at four trouble spots in April.

Denver7

"It's crazy, it's constant. They're racing," said Norm Scrivani, who lives off of West 92nd Avenue.

While working in his yard, Norm Scrivani gets a front-row seat to speeders. It's a problem Federal Heights neighbors say they've been dealing with for years.

"We were hoping they put a light here or something to stop [it] because we've had people go through the fence... end up in people's backyards. I mean, it's just nuts," said Scrivani.

This past July, a car was split in half following a deadly high-speed crash at West 92nd Avenue and North Tejon St.

Lisandra Garcia

"It is a hard thing to come up with solutions for this busy of a street," said City Council Member Bonnie Sellers.

Since taking her seat on the city council, Sellers has made it her mission to come up with a solution.

"I hope it saves a life, just one life," she said.

The cameras are set to be installed in April, according to Sellers. Violations for speeding will cost $40 while running a red light will cost $75.

Speed limits for those cameras have not been determined. City leaders say they are still ironing out the details.

But in the meantime, neighbors said they're relieved to know their safety concerns are being taken seriously.

"They should have done it a while ago. I don't know what they're waiting for," said Scrivani