One person killed, Federal Heights officer injured after domestic incident escalates to police shooting

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One person was killed, and a Federal Heights police officer suffered minor injuries after a domestic incident escalated to a police shooting Thursday afternoon.

The situation began just after 2 p.m. near the 8900 block of Federal Boulevard.

According to the Federal Heights Police Department, officers were responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a storage facility when a suspect rammed their vehicle into the police vehicles. This "led to an exchange of gunfire," according to police.

Federal Heights PD did not provide further details about the shooting or the circumstances that led up to it.

Denver7

Two people who were inside the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital. One person died from their injuries, according to police. It is unclear if they were shot or died from other injuries.

A Federal Heights officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated and is investigating the shooting.

Federal Boulevard was closed between 88th and 92nd avenues for several hours as investigators processed the scene.