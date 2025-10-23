CBI issues alert for endangered missing 2-year-old boy Thursday morning

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert for an endangered missing 2-year-old boy Thursday morning. Sebastian Salvador was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. with his father, 41-year-old Louis Salvador.

The two were in the Federal Heights neighborhood on W. 92nd Ave. between Pecos Street and Federal Boulevard. The CBI said law enforcement is concerned about Sebastian Salvador's safety.

Louis Salvador has brown eyes and brown hair. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light brown pants.

Sebastian Salvador has brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. He was wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajamas.

Anyone with information about either of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-833.