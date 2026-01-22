Mandatory shelter-in-place order for Erie County neighborhood Thursday amid search for hit-and-run suspect

A mandatory shelter-in-place order was issued for an Erie County neighborhood Thursday morning amid a search for a hit-and-run suspect.

The suspect is on foot in the area of Eagle View Place and Vale Way, according to the Erie Police Department. Right Start Preschool is in the area included in the shelter-in- place order.

Officers ask people in the area to stay inside and not call 911 unless in immediate danger. Those impacted can monitor updates here.

The shelter-in-place order was issued around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. It's in effect until further notice, Erie police said.