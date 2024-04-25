Watch Now
Erie Elementary and Middle Schools shelter in place Thursday morning

Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 25, 2024
ERIE, Colo. — Erie Elementary and Middle Schools were ordered to shelter in place Thursday morning because of a reported suspicious man who might have a handgun, the Town of Erie Police Department posted on the social media site X.

A student reported the man once the child arrived at school, Erie PD said.

Police officers responded to the call in the area of E. County Line Road and Moffat Street.

"Unmanned aerial systems" were deployed, according to the Town of Erie emergency blog, and the Erie Community Center was put on lockdown.

The shelter-in-place order for both schools was lifted between 30 minutes and an hour later.

