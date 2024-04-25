Erie Elementary and Middle Schools shelter in place Thursday morning

ERIE, Colo. — Erie Elementary and Middle Schools were ordered to shelter in place Thursday morning because of a reported suspicious man who might have a handgun, the Town of Erie Police Department posted on the social media site X.

Officers in the area of E. County Line Road and Moffat Street.



Erie Elementary and Erie Middle on secure status.



Report of a suspicious male; possibly with a handgun. Student reported once arrived at school.



Updates posted on our Emergency Blog: https://t.co/8gY2WftiO9 pic.twitter.com/EBQa0OMgoH — Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) April 25, 2024

A student reported the man once the child arrived at school, Erie PD said.

Police officers responded to the call in the area of E. County Line Road and Moffat Street.

"Unmanned aerial systems" were deployed, according to the Town of Erie emergency blog, and the Erie Community Center was put on lockdown.

The shelter-in-place order for both schools was lifted between 30 minutes and an hour later.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 25, 8am