Avocado tree warming apparatus catching fire spread to Erie home, Mountain View Fire Rescue finds

ERIE, Colo. — An avocado tree warming apparatus catching fire spread to an Erie home on Saturday night, Mountain View Fire Rescue announced Monday.

When the Lafayette Fire Department and Mountain View Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home, the warming apparatus was on fire and had spread to the siding of the home.

The homeowners and the neighbors helped limit the spread of the flames, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. They started dousing the fire with buckets of water.

Firefighters then finished extinguishing the flames before they reached the interior of the home.

Mountain View Fire Rescue advised plant owners put warm weather flora, like an avocado tree, in a container gardening system that can be rolled into a garage when frigid temperatures move into the area.

The Mountain View Fire Rescue fire marshal has declared the cause of the fire "undetermined" though because he found several possible sources for the fire at the home, including Christmas tree lights, in addition to the avocado tree warming apparatus.