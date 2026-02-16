18-year-old driver dies in car crash, fire in Erie Sunday morning

ERIE, Colo. — One 18-year-old died and another was seriously hurt after a car crash which engulfed the vehicle in flames in the early morning hours on Sunday, the Town of Erie Police Department said.

Just after 12 a.m. Sunday, Erie police officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Erie Parkway where they found the car on fire. Officers extricated the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Commerce City, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger was also an 18-year-old man from Commerce City. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Erie police.

The initial investigation into what happened found the driver was speeding on eastbound Erie Parkway when it crossed the median into westbound lanes and hit a bridge guardrail.

Erie Parkway was closed in both directions from Colliers Boulevard to Ambrose Street until around 9 a.m. Sunday. This was the second serious wreck in this area over the weekend, according to Erie police.