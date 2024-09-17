Watch Now
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Englewood, you could be a millionaire.

Saturday's Powerball drawing resulted in a winning ticket worth $1 million. Colorado Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the South Federal Mini Mart, located at 4696 S Federal Boulevard in Englewood.

If you missed it, the winning numbers were 29-34-38-48-56. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, just missing the Powerball.

Powerball Drawing for 9-14-24

There was also a winning ticket from Monday's Powerball drawing. Colorado Lottery said a ticket worth $250,000 was purchased from a Safeway in Fraser.

The winning numbers were 8-9-11-27-31 with Powerball number 17 and Power Play number 5. Colorado Lottery said the winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Powerball Drawing for 9-16-24

Colorado Lottery is still searching for the owner of a $500,000 Powerball ticket. The owner has until Thursday to come forward and collect their prize.

