Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Lucky Coloradan has 10 days left to claim $500,000 from winning Powerball ticket

A winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at an Arvada King Soopers for the March 23 drawing. Six months later, the prize remains unclaimed.
A winning Powerball ticket worth $500,000 has gone unclaimed since March, and the winner has only 10 days left to collect their prize.
Lottery Jackpot
Posted
and last updated

ARVADA, Colo. — One lucky person has 10 days left to collect $500,000 from their winning Powerball ticket.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at the King Soopers at 8031 Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada for the March 23 drawing. Six months later, the $500,000 prize remains unclaimed.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. This winner has until Thursday, Sept. 19 to come forward.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 18-24-43-46-47. A Colorado Lottery spokesperson said the ticket matched all five numbers, just missing the Powerball.

To answer your question: no, you can't collect the earnings if they go unclaimed (we tried). If the prize is unclaimed, the money will go to Lottery partners to support several causes, including wildlife preservation projects.

If you do happen to be the lucky winner, you can collect your prize at a Lottery claims center, online or through the mail.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2024-recycling-drive-promo.jpg

Community

2024 Electronics Recycling Drive