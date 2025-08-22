Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Single-engine biplane makes nosedive into field off Centennial Airport, crashing with one person on board

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A single-engine biplane made a nosedive into a field off one of Centennial Airport's runways, crashing with one person on board Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

It happened around 8:49 a.m. Friday at the small, public airport on S. Peoria Street in Arapahoe County. No one was injured in the crash, according to SMFR. There was a small fuel leak, but SMFR said it was able to get it taken care of by about 9:29 a.m. Friday.

A SMFR Technical Rescue team was sent to Centennial Airport to help get the plane upright again.

From pictures SMFR released on social media, it appears as though there was damage to one of the plane's wings. However, it otherwise looked intact.

SMFR said the Centennial Airport would release further updates on what happened.

