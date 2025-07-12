Popular movie car museum in Englewood to close, sell part of its collection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — A popular movie car museum in Englewood is closing, and you can get a piece of Hollywood history.

Rodz and Bodz, located at 401 Englewood Parkway, is closing next month because the building it leases is being turned into condos. The museum includes 180 vehicles, many used on screen.

"We have multiple screen-used cars throughout the museum and multiple screen-used cars in the auction," said museum owner Zack Loffert. "Dom's Charger from 'Fast and Furious.' You have the actual car driven by Jim Carrey in 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.' It's the long limo where he parked it on the train tracks with the kids. You've got one of the John Dillinger cars that he stole during one of his robberies. Then you've got the Johnny Depp who played John Dillinger in 'Public Enemy,' his car in the museum."

Loffert rents out the vehicles in the museum for weddings, music video shoots, movies and television shows. The collection also includes Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen from Pixar's "Cars," the General Lee from "Dukes of Hazzard," and the vans from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "The A-Team."

The museum features Denver memorabilia, as well, including the iconic neon sign from the old Denver Diner.

Loffert is auctioning off 60 vehicles to pare down and raise money to buy a permanent location after being forced to move three times since it opened in 2017 because of leasing situations.

The museum's last day is set for August 3, while the auction will be held on August 22 and August 23. Loffers hopes to have the new permanent museum open somewhere in the Denver metro within a year.

