Police evacuate Englewood High School Tuesday morning for a reported bomb threat

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police evacuated Englewood High School Tuesday morning for a reported bomb threat, Sgt. Joel Jose confirmed to Denver7.

This is not an active shooter, Sgt. Jose said.

Englewood police got the call just before noon Tuesday.

Officers are evacuating students to a safe area and then will clear the school with the bomb squad and K-9 unit, Sgt. Jose said.

