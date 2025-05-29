New Bridge House location in Englewood hopes to provide solution to Arapahoe County homelessness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Jesse Hollenbaugh, working at Bridge House Ready to Work Tri-Cities is a full-circle moment.

He founded the nonprofit back in 2015 when he was experiencing homelessness in Boulder. Now, Bridge House aims to end the cycle of homelessness and chronic unemployment through comprehensive programs.

“When I needed help, they were there for me without a doubt,” Hollenbaugh said. “I had several years of sobriety and great success. Unfortunately, I fell on hard times and ended up going back to the Bridge House at the beginning of last year for a little tune-up, and I ended up staying for another year.”

He now works at the nonprofit's newest location in Englewood, which just opened this month. Arapahoe County, along with Englewood, Sheridan, and Littleton city leaders, worked together to bring these much-needed services to the area.

“Certain dollars that had already been earmarked for a program like this enabled us to do the research to find a location that would work,” said Scott Medina, director of community relations for Bridge House.

On one side of the building, you’ll find Bridge House’s Ready to Work program, which helps folks get back on their feet by providing supportive dorm housing, paid work in social enterprise settings, and case management support through a 9 to 12-month program.

“A year after, over 80% of the people still have that job and that housing,” said Medina.

On the other side, you’ll find the Tri-Cities Homelessness Navigation Center, which provides quick, walk-in services like housing assistance, medical and mental health care, counseling, showers, laundry facilities, hot meals, and 20 short-term beds.

“We think with those two combined, we can really make an impact on people who are in the Tri-Cities area of getting back on their feet,” said Medina.

Even with these extra tools, leaders say there's still work to be done.

"Addressing homelessness and harm reduction are top priorities for the residents of Arapahoe County," said Arapahoe County Commissioner Leslie Summey. "Our $1.5 million ARPA investment demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for our most vulnerable community members."

“Our programs, whether it's Ready to Work or the Navigation [Center] or any of the other things we provide, that's not going to solve all of homelessness, but it can solve it for a lot of people in there,” added Medina.

But folks like Hollenbaugh are up for the challenge. In fact, he told Denver7 he's about to graduate from the University of Colorado Boulder as a peer coach and therapist.

“Now I'm getting to help people at the beginning of their journey,” he said, “I'm here for good. This is my forever home.”