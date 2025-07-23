Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBI issues Medina Alert for car suspected in hit-and-run seriously injuring bicyclist Wednesday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert for a car suspected in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

A Medina Alert is a Colorado system, similar to an Amber Alert, searching for hit-and-run drivers involved in crashes that resulted in serious bodily injury or death.

The driver of a 2013 Black Ford Focus reportedly crashed into a bicyclist on S. Santa Fe Drive, between Evans Avenue and W. Dartmouth Avenue in Englewood, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The person behind the wheel then drove away, the CBI said.

The car has a Colorado license plate with the number 814-ZRF, front-end damage and leaking fluids, according to the CBI.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

