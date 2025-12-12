Douglas County celebrates 2025 achievements at 'State of the County' event

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County leaders and the community gathered Thursday night in Lone Tree to celebrate the area's accomplishments in 2025.

At the annual "State of the County" address held at the Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows, officials highlighted several major wins, including a significant drop in crime and the completion of the county's largest transportation project along the US 85 corridor.

"Douglas County is safer than ever with the highest number of school resource officers in the state," said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle during his opening remarks.

The county also touted its investments in parks and open space, with leaders emphasizing their commitment to creating an environment "where families flourish and businesses thrive."

"Our community is one of a kind," said Commission Chair Abe Laydon as he kicked off the ceremony.

As 2025 comes to a close, Denver7 was in the community listening to the voices that call the area home.

"The location, quite honestly, is just unmatched," said resident Chuck Hellings alongside his wife Deb.

We heard several reasons why some of the county's 400,000 residents choose to live here.

"Midwest was getting very political, and there were times that my wife didn't feel safe," said resident Philip Karas, who moved to the area from Milwaukee.

Denver7 also asked what Douglas County residents would like to see prioritized in 2026.

"Obviously, schools... we came out here to give our kids a better life," Karas said.

As the area continues to see more people move in, responsible growth was a common thread among the people we talked to.

"It's amazing to me, the amount of growth that I've witnessed here," said Hellings. "I just don't know how it continues."

In an interview with Denver7, Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle acknowledged these growth management challenges, explaining the county is developing long-term planning strategies.

"We're looking at what growth will be like between now and 2050 over the next 25 years, and we're trying to do it in a way where the current residents aren't disturbed by the growth, but we're still welcoming of new citizens, new businesses," Van Winkle said.



With the new year right around the corner, major projects are on the horizon, including the groundbreaking of Zebulon Sports Complex.

And residents remain hopeful that Douglas County can preserve what drew them to the area in the first place.

"Maintain the standard of living, the quality of life that we've come here to enjoy, and make sure it can be enjoyed by future generations," said Hellings.