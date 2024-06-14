Zach Bryan is coming to Denver: Here's everything you need to know

DENVER — Country superstar Zach Bryan is making his way to the Mile High City this weekend!

"The Quittin Time Tour" will take over Empower Field at Mile High for two days — Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. Saturday's show is sold out, but there are tickets for Friday (just be prepared to pay a pretty penny).

If you're heading to the show — or looking to avoid the madness — here's what you need to know:

Show Details

The shows begin at 7 p.m. and feature Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner as openers. If you're an early bird and want to snag the perfect spot in the pit, gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Speaking of the pit, those with floor seating must enter through the North Tunnel between Gates 4 and 5. General admission tickets are standing room only.

Parking and Transportation

Expect heavy traffic on Friday and Saturday afternoon, especially on Interstate 25 near the stadium.

If you're looking to drive to the show, it is HIGHLY recommended you purchase a parking permit ASAP. The parking lots open at 3 p.m. on show days. Tailgating is permitted (and strongly encouraged by this author). You can find more information on Empower Field's tailgating policy here.

There are also off-site parking options at the Auraria Campus, Riverside Church Denver and the Downtown Aquarium.

If you don't want to drive to the show, there are plenty of other transportation options, including:



RTD Light Rail

Rideshare apps, including Uber and Lyft

Scooters and bicycles

No matter how you plan to get there, be sure to plan ahead and arrive as early as possible.

Clear Bag Policy

The stadium's clear bag policy is in effect for the shows. Approved bags include:



Any bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a strap will be allowed in. (This includes fanny packs and cross-body bags)

Any CLEAR bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” is allowed. (Clear backpack, gallon zip lock bag, clear carry bag, clear cinch bag)

Empower Field at Mile High

Non-approved bags include:



Backpack

Binocular case

Camera case

Tinted plastic bag

Printed pattern plastic bag

Purse

Seat cushion with pocket

Oversized tote bag

Diaper bag

Mesh bag

Empower Field at Mile High

Remember: Empower Field staff has the right to refuse your bag. So if you're questioning whether your bag fits the guidelines, it's best to find a different one.

Cashless Event

Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless venue, so leave your cash at home. If you do need to use cash, there are several reverse ATMs (cash-to-card kiosks) across the stadium. You can find the nearest one through this link.

What Should I Expect?

If you're going to one of the shows, you should expect a rockin' good time. I traveled from Denver to Franklin, Tennessee, just to see him perform, and let me tell you, he does not disappoint. His November 2022 Red Rocks performance is also legendary among fans.

Traditionally, he brings out a celebrity guest to help sing his finale song, "Revival." My three guesses for his celebrity guest are The Lumineers lead singer Wesley Schultz, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning.

Schultz is a good friend of Bryan and calls Denver home. The two also share the song "Spotless" on Bryan's most recent album. So, in theory, he could come up to help sing both songs!

McCaffrey is another good friend of Bryan and also a Colorado native. Plus, it was McCaffrey's birthday on June 7. What better way to celebrate than to bring him onstage in front of a hometown crowd?

Manning is an obvious choice since he is beloved by Broncos Country, but he also knows how to get the crowd going. He made an appearance during Jordan Davis's concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this past Sunday, meaning he's warmed up and ready to help Bryan.

Now if you're not going to the shows, you can expect to hear about it from your friends who are attending for at least a week (maybe even two).