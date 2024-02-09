Wyatt Academy school board to vote on closure during Feb. 12 meeting

DENVER — The closure of Wyatt Academy isn't a done deal yet. The final decision is in the hands of the Wyatt Academy Board of Directors, which will vote on the closure during its Feb. 12 meeting.

Roughly 200 students attend the K-5 school in Denver’s Cole neighborhood. The board blames low enrollment, declining birth rates and years of limited funding for the decision to partner with University Prep, another tuition-free charter school less than two miles away.

But the community isn’t letting up in their fight to keep the school’s doors open.

“I never thought I’d be pleading with the Wyatt board to keep us open,” said Principal Melody Means at Thursday night’s board meeting.

Teacher Tim Lewis was one of several who stepped up to the podium calling for the entire school board to resign over a lack of transparency in regards to the closure and merger.

“We’ve been told multiple times this decision’s final and has been made already. The fact that it’s not, it’s another lie the board is telling us,” said Lewis.

Denver Parents, teachers fighting back against Wyatt Academy closure Claire Lavezzorio

Board Member Nicole Servino resigned during Thursday's meeting, leaving eight board members for Monday’s vote. Five board members will need to agree to close the school.

After hearing dozens of community members speak, Board Chair Katie Brown said her mind was made up.

“The decision to move forward with the partnership as we had planned, I still believe, is the best outcome for the school,” said Brown.

Monday’s vote coincides with the deadline for the first round of school choice within Denver Public Schools. Wyatt Academy is listed as an option for parents for the 2024-2025 school year.

“What I say to DPS is to push that school choice window further. Give us another month,” said Alicia Biggs.

A spokesperson for Wyatt Academy said the 12 teachers will be allowed to explore careers at U-Prep.

The time of Monday's meeting will be announced no later than Saturday. A virtual option to attend will be available.

