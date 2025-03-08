Work to rebuild Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood continues as new affordable housing complex opens

DENVER — The Denver Housing Authority (DHA) celebrated the opening of its newest mixed-income housing development in the Sun Valley neighborhood on Friday, marking a major step in the area’s redevelopment.

Joli, the latest addition to DHA’s final building phase, brings 133 new housing units, including 82 income-restricted apartments. The development aims to welcome families back to a historically underserved community.

"What we look forward to is not just adding housing units, but actual families right here into Sun Valley," said Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres.

Richard Butler

The redevelopment of Sun Valley, one of Denver’s lowest-income neighborhoods, has been years in the making. DHA’s efforts include building new housing and infrastructure while also revitalizing the area with amenities such as a market and improved riverfront access. However, some in the community believe there is still work to be done.

Kris Rollerson, executive director of the Sun Valley Youth Center, welcomes the new housing but questions whether it addresses deeper issues within the neighborhood.

"We have new families moving in, and we’re like, 'This is great. We don’t even have a school for you to go to,'" Rollerson said.

Fairview Elementary, once a key community gathering space, remains closed, leaving residents without a dedicated meeting area. Rollerson also pointed to ongoing safety concerns, including traffic issues.

"Three cars just passed us while we were standing here, and they didn't even stop at the stop sign," she said.

Richard Butler

For many longtime residents, the transformation of Sun Valley brings mixed emotions. Some former residents who were displaced during redevelopment are uncertain if they will return.

"We all grew up together, but now we live in whole different areas," said Vehha Kham, a former Sun Valley resident.

Newman Mahamed, another former resident, has similar feelings about the redevelopment.

"The new apartments, it will be like Sun Valley, but it won’t be the same Sun Valley that we grew up with," Mahamed said.

Despite concerns, there is optimism that the neighborhood can grow into a thriving, inclusive community.

"What I really would like to see at the end of the day is that the families who used to live here come back," said Torres.