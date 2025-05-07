Woman shot in bus terminal near Denver's Union Station dies from injuries

DENVER — A woman who was shot inside a bus terminal near Denver's Union Station has died from her injuries.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. on April 28 in the 1600 block of Chestnut Place.

According to a probable cause statement, Ileana Hernandez, 19, was descending the escalator inside the Regional Transportation District's Chestnut Pavilion when she was shot in the throat. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Monday.

Jakiem Whitham, 19, was arrested one day after the shooting. He now faces seven felony charges, including first-degree murder - after deliberation, first-degree murder - extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and possession of a large capacity magazine. He also faces two sentence enhancers.

The probable cause statement states that Whitham and another man got into a fight over a handgun when it went off, striking Hernandez. Whitham and Hernandez knew each other, according to Denver police.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, Whitham was out on a $50,000 cash or surety bond in a separate Arapahoe County assault case at the time of the shooting. In that case, he faces 10 felony charges, including first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of robbery, according to The Denver Post.

The Denver Post reports that Whitham posted bail in the Arapahoe County case on March 28, one month before the bus terminal shooting.