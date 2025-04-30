Denver police arrest man, 19, for allegedly shooting woman near Union Station

DENVER — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting near Union Station that left a woman critically injured.

The shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Chestnut Place. According to the Denver Police Department, officers arrived and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Denver police arrested Jakiem Whitham, 19, in connection with the shooting. He was identified with the help of video surveillance and witnesses, according to Denver PD.

Denver police said Whitham and the woman knew each other.

Whitham was involved in an altercation with a second victim that led to them fighting over a handgun, according to Denver PD. During that fight, a shot was fired.

Whitham is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, felony menacing, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine and second-degree assault. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges.