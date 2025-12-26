What's That?: The giant, yellow sculpture at the Denver Design District

DENVER — The roadside sculpture many Denver drivers pass by every day along Interstate 25 is more than a local landmark. It’s the front door to the Denver Design District.

“It started with the Denver Design Center… and is now expanded into fiver buildings,” CEO of the Denver Design District Dan Cohen said. “Each of the buildings has a different look and feel and offering.”

The 85-feet tall Articulated Wall was commissioned for the then-new Denver Design Center in 1985. It was designed by Herbert Bayer, an Austrian Bauhaus artist, sculptor and painter, who moved to Colorado in the 1940s.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The 86-feet tall structure can be seen from many parts of Denver, especially along I-25.

"He's one of the most prolific and famous artists, really, to come out of Colorado," Cohen said. "Having this sculpture here and to be able to celebrate the legacy of one of the most important designers of the last couple centuries is really a hallmark and calling card for the Design District."

Historically, the district has catered mainly to interior designers and showrooms representing multiple manufacturers and product lines. Now, they’re trying to branch out into more traditional retail opportunities and they’re launching a complete rebrand with a new logo, colors and word mark.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The Denver Design District has rebranded with a new logo, colors, and word mark. They intend to bring more traditional retail like restaurants, art galleries, and cafes.

“The rebranding is intended to bring a broader audience here. Everyone is welcome in the Design District,” Cohen said. “Come here. Look at your rugs and amazing lighting products, and when you're done, go grab a coffee. Look through the samples with your designer. If it's the afternoon, get a sandwich and a glass of wine.”

Rebel Bread recently expanded its operations within the district, and new restaurants and cafes are on the way. Buildings are being renovated internally and externally to be more attractive to prospective merchants with a creativity or design focus. That could be anything from flower shops to cooking classes and more.

There's also an indoor farmers market on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in January, February and March.