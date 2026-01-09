DENVER — The who’s who of the Denver metro housing marking met in Colorado’s capitol city Thursday for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) 2026 Economic Summit. They discussed major housing trends and what you can expect in the Front Range housing market this year.

The headline: it’s going to be more of what we saw toward the end of 2025.

Interest rates are largely holding steady, as are mortgage rates, and while inventory is up slightly, the median home price is expected to hover in the same area as it currently sits at $585,000.

It’s left tons of Coloradans on the sidelines, waiting to pull the trigger as they hope conditions will change in their favor.

“What we have is a lot of pent-up buyer demand,” Amanda Snitcker from DMAR told Denver7. “So, buyers have been waiting for years to make a decision. At some point buyers have to make a decision and I think we're getting to a point where for buyers they're trying to find a way to make it happen."

The latest numbers from REcolorado show a housing market that continues to slow in the Denver metro area.

The numbers from November 2025 show closed homes numbers were down 23% with 2,734 and the median days on the market were up 9% to 36 days.

Inventory was up slightly, one of the only metrics where there was an increase. Other areas that saw declines were active listings down 16%, new listings down 41%, and pending sales down 11%.

What can you expect from the 2026 Metro Denver housing market? More of the same.

This comes as rising homeowners insurance costs are becoming a challenge for Colorado homeowners and buyers.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the average homeowners insurance premium in Colorado is now about $4,100 a year — that’s a 137% increase over the past decade. Industry leaders said Colorado’s unique risk profile is a major reason why since hail and wildfire remain year-round issues.

Cooper Thayer, a Denver-based real estate broker and market spokesperson for the Colorado Association of REALTORS, told Denver7 higher insurance premiums can force buyers to lower their price range or change what type of home they’re looking for. In some cases, sellers are also adjusting asking prices to account for higher ownership costs, including insurance, HOA fees and property taxes.