Water main break in southwest Denver closes S. Sheridan Boulevard between W. Florida and Mexico Avenues

DENVER — A water main break in southwest Denver closed a section of S. Sheridan Boulevard between W. Florida and Mexico Avenues Thursday morning.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber went out there around 3 a.m. Thursday where a construction worker on scene told him, crews were finishing up restoration from a previous water main break.

Water main break in southwest Denver closes section of S. Sheridan Blvd.

They were about to put more asphalt down to pave the road when the water main broke again, the construction worker told Luber.

Denver Water came on scene Thursday to turn the water off and dig the road back up to do more repairs.