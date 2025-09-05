Want a new tree planted? City of Denver wants to hear from you

DENVER — Denver is planting thousands of reasons to enjoy the outdoors a little longer.

The city has pledged 4,500 new trees across the city this year, according to Denver City Forester Luke Killoran, whose office is responsible for 4,000 of them. That’s a steep increase from Denver’s usual pace of about 2,500 a year. Killoran said the office has already planted more than 1,800 and will resume intensive planting in September and October to reach that goal.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson This hot bench in Washington Park could potentially use a shady tree nearby.

The push isn’t just about aesthetics. Denver’s urban tree canopy is about 15%, and trees are critical green infrastructure. They cool buildings, reduce energy user and improve public health. Killoran emphasized that planting will be strategic. They will focus on neighborhoods with the least tree cover, including areas historically denied resources through redlining.

“That’s where we’re trying to focus on improving that equity,” Killoran said. “Providing those resources and those benefits to the community, so that they can recognize how important our trees are as part of our green infrastructure.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson This picnic table at Mestizo-Curtis Park will be much more protected in the future. Small, nearby trees will soon grow into major shade providers.

Sometimes there is good reason that a bench or playground sits in the sun, rather than the shade. Not every park or street is an easy spot for a sapling. Utilities, safety clearances and proximity to intersections or signs sometimes rule out planting.

The city, though, wants residents involved. Killoran urged Denverites to become tree advocates by suggesting locations, species or areas of need by contacting the Office of the City Forester or by dialing 311. If you’ve noticed a hot bench, a bare street or have a tree idea, the city is listening and planting with equity and cooling in mind.