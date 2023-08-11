United Airlines travelers fleeing Maui wildfires safely arrive in Denver

DENVER — A connecting United Airlines flight from Maui landed at Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon with passengers fleeing the deadly wildfires ravaging the Hawaiian island.

United Airlines officials told Denver7 the airline canceled all regularly-scheduled flights to Kahului Airport Wednesday. The planes then flew to the island empty to help evacuate people to the U.S. mainland.

A passenger returning home to Denver on Thursday afternoon's flight said he tried to leave days ago, but his flight kept getting pushed back.

"We found out that the flight attendants were stuck in the hotel in Lahaina because the fire was surrounding them," Bruce Granger told Denver7.

He described seeing flames in the air as he was traveling to the airport on Tuesday, but didn't know what it was or think anything of it at the time until his flight home got delayed, canceled and rescheduled so many times leaving Maui.

Granger left the airport to go to a friend's house until he could get out and said he could see smoke in the air from two fires burning.

His story is just one of the many about the destruction left behind by this natural disaster.

"We were in Lahaina on the 7th. There was a banyan tree in the middle — I understand the banyan tree was 500 years old, burned down. Hotel's just a mess," Granger described.

If you're looking for a way to help the people of Maui, Hawaii's governor tweeted a trusted outlet: The Hawai'i Community Foundation, which is now accepting donations to support those affected by the wildfires.

The state's governor and attorney general have also both warned people to do their research before choosing where to donate, as scams have been known to pop up around times of natural disaster and tragedy.

Any legitimate charity that solicits donations in Hawaiʻi must be registered with the Department of the Attorney General. You can verify if the charity or nonprofit you're donating to is registered with the Department of the Attorney General by clicking here.

The Red Cross told Denver7 Colorado volunteers would be headed to Hawaii on Friday.

If you or someone you know is looking to find a missing loved one you believe might be in the area and you haven't been able to a hold of them, Gov. Josh Green advised calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

HOW CAN YOU HELP the people of Maui?



Donations: Hawai‘i Community Foundation, this fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui: https://t.co/Q45yb3p88t



To locate missing loved ones:1-800-RED-CROSS pic.twitter.com/oXAHMHd5EP — Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i (@GovHawaii) August 10, 2023

While the immediate goal is to put out the wildfires and tend to the immediate needs of the people affected, there are also long-term impacts on mental health that the people of Colorado know about intimately from experiences like the 2021 Marshall Fire.

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus shared insights from an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and psychological health lead for the CU Anschutz Center for Combat Medicine and Battlefield (COMBAT) Research about how seeing events like the Maui wildfires online and on TV can be triggering for those who have been in similar situations.

"Repeatedly viewing events like Maui’s fires online and on television may trigger feelings such as anger, fear and hopelessness. For Coloradans who have experienced the physical and psychological toll of wildfires locally, these feelings may be even stronger. Consider limiting access to online and television reports. Use the time instead to keep up with daily routines, stay connected with loved ones, and process emotions through talking with professionals or journaling," said assistant research professor of emergency medicine Dr. Ian Stanley.

He also encouraged people who believe they or someone they know is suffering from PTSD to team up with a buddy, an approach supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies.

"In a buddy system, two responders partner together and take stock of each other’s stress, workload and safety," Stanley said.

More information on the buddy system can be found on the CDC.

Those flying to and from Hawaiʻi are advised to check their flight status and the latest information on travel plans on their airline's website. United said it will give customers waivers if they were scheduled to travel to, from or through Maui.

At least 55 people have been killed in the wildfires as of late Thursday. Gov. Green warned the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue.