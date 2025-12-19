United Airlines employee dies on the job at Denver International Airport early Friday

DENVER — A United Airlines facilities maintenance technician died on the job at Denver International Airport in the early morning hours Friday, United's Corporate Communications Manager Russell Carlton confirmed to Denver7.
United Airlines is investigating what led up to a vehicle crash that resulted in the employee's death. Carlton said United is working to provide the employee's coworkers and family support following the deadly crash.
