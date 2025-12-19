Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
31  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

United Airlines employee dies on the job at Denver International Airport early Friday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 19, 11am
United Airlines
Posted

DENVER — A United Airlines facilities maintenance technician died on the job at Denver International Airport in the early morning hours Friday, United's Corporate Communications Manager Russell Carlton confirmed to Denver7.

United Airlines is investigating what led up to a vehicle crash that resulted in the employee's death. Carlton said United is working to provide the employee's coworkers and family support following the deadly crash.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now