U.S. FDA, HHS, GSA break ground on $228M food lab at the Denver Federal Center

DENVER — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) broke ground on a $228 million food lab at the Denver Federal Center Wednesday, the GSA announced.

The new lab will expand the FDA's research capability to manage foodborne illness outbreaks and ensure food, drugs and cosmetic safety specifically, according to the GSA. The project will replace what the GSA calls an aging, outdated workspace to bring the Denver lab up to 21st-century operations capability.

It will be the FDA’s only Biosafety Level 3 facility west of the Mississippi River, the GSA said in its Wednesday announcement.

"By replacing outdated infrastructure, expanding laboratory space, and delivering purpose-built facilities for our federal partners, we are enhancing the FDA’s ability to ensure food safety and provide lasting security to American taxpayers and the nation,” GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst said.

The construction project is expected to be completed by early 2029.