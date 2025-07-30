Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people die in shooting Tuesday night, suspected murder-suicide, Denver police say

DENVER — Two people died in a shooting Tuesday night that Denver police suspect was a domestic-related murder-suicide, the department said Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:39 p.m. Tuesday near W. Colfax Avenue and Kalamath Street. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both victims were later pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, according to DPD.

