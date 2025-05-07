Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Two people die in fire Wednesday morning, Denver Fire Department says

Two people died in a home fire Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said. It started just before 5 a.m.
deadly denver fire_5-7-25.jpeg
denver fire.jpeg
denver fire_2.jpeg
denver fire_3.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Two people died in a home fire Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The structure caught fire just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, near Dakota Avenue and Niagara Street where firefighters rescued two people from the home. Firefighters got the blaze under control by 5:30 a.m.

However, they later died.

Two people die in fire Wednesday morning, Denver Fire Department says

There was heavy smoke inside the home when first responders arrived, the Denver Fire Department said.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.