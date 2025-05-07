Two people died in a home fire Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.
The structure caught fire just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, near Dakota Avenue and Niagara Street where firefighters rescued two people from the home. Firefighters got the blaze under control by 5:30 a.m.
However, they later died.
Two people die in fire Wednesday morning, Denver Fire Department says
There was heavy smoke inside the home when first responders arrived, the Denver Fire Department said.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Douglas County sheriff defends Flock cameras after Denver's contract rejection
Bill banning rent-setting algorithms passes through Colorado legislature
New zoning approved to guide Wheat Ridge's next new neighborhood on former Lutheran campus
Sachs Foundation awards $1.9 million in scholarships to Black scholars in Colorado
Longmont home with 8 sex offenders sparks new recommendations by city council
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.