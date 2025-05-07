Two people die in fire Wednesday morning, Denver Fire Department says

Two people died in a home fire Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The structure caught fire just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, near Dakota Avenue and Niagara Street where firefighters rescued two people from the home. Firefighters got the blaze under control by 5:30 a.m.

However, they later died.

There was heavy smoke inside the home when first responders arrived, the Denver Fire Department said.