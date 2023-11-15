Two men charged following deadly shooting outside Denver motorcycle club

DENVER — Two men were charged with multiple offenses in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Denver motorcycle club, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Hell's Lovers Motorcycle Club, a private after-hours club, located in the 5500 block of East 33rd Ave.

According to court documents, the incident happened after security guards removed a group of women from the bar. One of the women is related to Todd Washington, 40.

The documents state the woman called Washington, who came to the bar. Washington and Shon McPherson, 32, then confronted security in front of the building.

During the confrontation, Washington raised a firearm and pointed it in someone's direction, according to court documents. McPherson also raised a firearm and fired the first shot at security while running toward a sedan, his arrest affidavit states.

Court documents state McPherson fired two shots before other people were able to return fire. Washington fired his weapon after McPherson, according to his affidavit.

Seven people were shot, including McPherson and Washington. Joshua Batts, 39, and Michael David, 43, succumbed to their injuries.

McPherson and Todd Washington were each charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

“This senseless shooting is yet another example of the tragic consequences that often result when people try to solve disputes with firearms. I want to thank the prosecutors in my office and the detectives with the Denver Police Department whose work on this case has gotten us to this point,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.