Two Denver strip clubs must pay $14 million as a result of Denver Auditor's Office wage theft investigation

DENVER — Two Denver strip clubs must pay $14 million as a result of the findings from a Denver Auditor's Office investigation into wage theft.

The Denver Labor division of the auditor's office looked into Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret. The agency found more than 230 entertainers, bartenders, servers and other workers between both establishments had money stolen from them. Both businesses also used questionable workplace practices, according to the Denver Labor investigation. Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret must now pay $11.358 million in restitution to the workers and another $2.6 million to the City and County of Denver in fines.

Denver Labor's investigation found Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret misclassified entertainers — strippers or dancers — as exempt from some worker laws. The misclassification meant the strip clubs were not paying entertainers appropriately for their work. The businesses also required strippers to pay a "house fee" of up to $85 per shift, according to Denver Labor, and pay an additional $8 "promo fee" before working. Strippers also expected to perform on stage for three songs and be topless by the end of the second song, Denver Labor said. They also could not leave the stage until the next dancer appeared. The dancers could be disciplined if they did not comply, Denver Labor found. If a dancer did not show up for their scheduled shift, they were fined $25. Entertainers had to sign in for their shifts using the "Pole Position" app before they could work, in addition to clocking in with a fingerprint scanner through ClubTrax that both clubs use.

“Despite what these clubs tell them, entertainers have the same rights as every other worker in the city,” Denver Labor Executive Director Fritz-Mauer said. “They’re entitled to the minimum wage, and it’s illegal to force them to pay to work, especially since the clubs exercise so much control over them.”

From the customer side, entertainers were choked, slapped, repeatedly photographed or filmed without their consent, the Denver Labor investigation found. That is in violation of the club policies, but managers reportedly refused to eject the accused customers on many occasions.

Managers routinely took tips from bartenders, servers and barbacks (a bartender's assistant who helps keep the bar clean and stocked), Denver Labor found. At Rick's Cabaret, tipped workers had to put a portion of their earnings into what the manager called "The Rusty Envelope" each night. The moniker was in reference to the regional business manager.

Tipped workers were also required to sign forms each shift acknowledging what they earned and how it was split between other staff. Diamond Cabaret allegedly destroyed these forms during the course of the Denver Labor investigation. However, workers had already provided proof to Denver Labor that the documents existed.

Denver Labor said it has previously investigated Diamond Cabaret, in a separate case, for unlawfully withholding a worker’s wages and retaliated against her and refused to provide records.

Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret can appeal Denver Labor's most recent findings, but as it stands now, if restitution is not paid by March 13, 2025, it will increase to 150% of unpaid wages.