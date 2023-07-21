Watch Now
Two adults, juvenile arrested after deadly shooting at Denver apartment complex

9600 East Girard Avenue shooting 5-10-23
Denver7
9600 East Girard Avenue shooting 5-10-23
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 21:59:41-04

DENVER — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for their alleged roles in a deadly shooting at a Denver apartment complex in May.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 9600 E. Girard Avenue around 8:47 p.m. on May 10.

Responding officers found three people — two men and one woman — suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital.

One of the men, identified as Rodney Jackson, 22, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Two other people were taken by private vehicle to the hospital, bringing the total number of victims to five.

Investigators determined that there was a "brief altercation" that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver police on Wednesday arrested Richard Kemp, 25, Jasmine Marin, 30, and a juvenile in connection to the shooting.

Kemp is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Marin is being held for investigation of accessory to a crime for murder in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. The juvenile is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.

