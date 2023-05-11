Five people injured in shooting in Denver's Hampden neighborhood

DENVER — Five people were injured in a shooting in Denver's Hampden neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9600 East Girard Avenue.

Three victims were taken to the hospital by medical personnel, and two victims transported themselves, according to a tweet by the Denver Police Department.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 9600 E Girard Pl. 5 total victims. 3 victims transported to the hospital, 2 victims self transported. Circumstances and suspect info are under investigation at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ACDNhokJA3 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 11, 2023

The victims' conditions are not known at this time.

Officers are working to develop suspect information, as well as what led up to the shooting, according to Denver PD.

This is a developing story.