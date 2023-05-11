Watch Now
Five people injured in shooting in Denver's Hampden neighborhood

Five people were injured in a shooting at 9600 East Girard Avenue in Denver's Hampden neighborhood Wednesday night.
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 10, 2023
DENVER — Five people were injured in a shooting in Denver's Hampden neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9600 East Girard Avenue.

Three victims were taken to the hospital by medical personnel, and two victims transported themselves, according to a tweet by the Denver Police Department.

The victims' conditions are not known at this time.

Officers are working to develop suspect information, as well as what led up to the shooting, according to Denver PD.

This is a developing story.

