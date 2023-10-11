Watch Now
3 people stabbed at Denver hotel used as shelter for unhoused families

Posted at 9:36 PM, Oct 10, 2023
DENVER — Three people were stabbed Tuesday evening at a Denver hotel that was converted into a shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The incident occurred at the Comfort Inn & Suites located at 4685 North Quebec Street in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Three victims were taken to the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

In February, the City of Denver's Finance & Governance Committee approved a one-year lease with Quebec Hospitality, LLC. for $5.84 million in order to use the 138-room hotel as a shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Denver PD declined to say if anyone staying at the shelter was involved in Tuesday's incident.

Officers are working to develop information about the suspect, according to Denver police. The department said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

