3 people stabbed at Denver hotel used as shelter for unhoused families

DENVER — Three people were stabbed Tuesday evening at a Denver hotel that was converted into a shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The incident occurred at the Comfort Inn & Suites located at 4685 North Quebec Street in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Three victims were taken to the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

In February, the City of Denver's Finance & Governance Committee approved a one-year lease with Quebec Hospitality, LLC. for $5.84 million in order to use the 138-room hotel as a shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Denver PD declined to say if anyone staying at the shelter was involved in Tuesday's incident.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 4600 block of Quebec St. Three victims were transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/dYvavM20Hs — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2023

Officers are working to develop information about the suspect, according to Denver police. The department said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.