This Wednesday, Denver will test emergency alert notifications to mobile devices

DENVER – The City of Denver will test its emergency notification systems on Wednesday which also serves as a reminder on what mobile alerts are available to the public.

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management said both the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Reverse Emergency Notification (REN) systems will undergo the tests at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

The WEA and REN systems both help keep the public informed during severe weather outbreaks and situations where there is a potential threat to safety.

WEA alerts are pushed to mobile phones across the City and County of Denver but users must enable government alerts in their mobile device settings, according to a city news release.

REN alerts are also delivered to mobile devices via text or phone call and can also be emailed.

“This test is about making sure our systems work and that our community knows what to expect when an emergency happens,” said Matthew Mueller, Executive Director of Denver OEM in a news release. “By signing up for REN alerts and keeping WEA notifications enabled, you’re taking a simple but impactful step to keep yourself, your family, and your neighbors safe.”

